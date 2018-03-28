WATCH: Local commission to focus on ‘First Amendment, First Vote’ initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Karen King, the executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, joined News4’s Dave Greber Tuesday to discuss what has been a busy month.

The commission has participated in a series of events in March, to commemorate Women’s History Month.

King also announced a new program that will be launched soon.

First Amendment, First Vote, which is an “inclusive, non-partisan civic engagement program designed to encourage high school girls, grades 9-12, to actively participate in the political process and begin to imagine themselves as candidates for elected office sometime in their future.”