WATCH: Local commission to focus on ‘First Amendment, First Vote’ initiative

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Karen King, the executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, joined News4’s Dave Greber Tuesday to discuss what has been a busy month.

The commission has participated in a series of events in March, to commemorate Women’s History Month.

King also announced a new program that will be launched soon.

First Amendment, First Vote, which is an “inclusive, non-partisan civic engagement program designed to encourage high school girls, grades 9-12, to actively participate in the political process and begin to imagine themselves as candidates for elected office sometime in their future.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s