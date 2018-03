(WIVB) – Wegmans is voluntarily recalling Wegmans-brand yogurt-covered raisins after it was discovered they may contain undeclared peanuts.

The affected products have a UPC of 07789031832 and a Best By date of Jan. 5, 2019.

All products may be returned to customer service for a full refund.

For more information, contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.