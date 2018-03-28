WNY rallies around Jim Kelly as he undergoes surgery

Western New Yorkers are rallying around Jim and Jill Kelly as the Hall of Fame quarterback undergoes major surgery, after cancer in his jaw returned.

Kelly’s operation began around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The hospital tells News 4, it’s expected to go until 8 p.m.

As the Bills great is in surgery, thousands have shown their support for Jim.

New York’s Governor Cuomo, Buffalo’s Major Brown, current and former Bills players alike are all showing their support. And so is the coffee shot, ‘Taste’ in the Town of East Aurora.

This man and this friendship mean everything to me. As always, I’m behind you all the way. I love you brother @JimKelly1212 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/2DDzFTUDKt — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) March 28, 2018

“Jim deserved something big,” Yvonne Evilsizor, Taste’s owner said. “I knew there were going to be a lot of people who wanted to share their thoughts and hearts.”

The shop set up a massive card for fans to sign.

One message on the card says, “I used to not enjoy football, but my dad showed me old footage of one of your games, and now I’m a Bills Mafia member for life and you helped me fall in love with my city. When I get older, I plan on naming my daughter Kelly. Best Wishes” — Brett Jones.

Taste’s owner tells News 4, she plans to give the card to Jim and his family after he returns back home.

Huge Get Well card for @JimKelly1212 at Taste, in East Aurora. One of my favorite notes: “I named my cat after you when I was 3 years old (now 26). You are a legend, nothing will ever beat you. My thoughts & prayers are with you.” — Liz pic.twitter.com/dZHX8p6yDC — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) March 28, 2018