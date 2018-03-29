AMR workers could strike next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AMR workers could walk off the job next week.
Union members and the company have a Saturday night deadline to agree on a new labor deal.
An anonymous letter sent to employees warns about the consequences of a strike. It says employees won’t be eligible for unemployment, health benefits and 401K contributions.
If a strike does happen, several ambulance services across the state are on standby.
“We have some agencies that only have one ambulance, and I would advise them not to do it,” Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Luckey says.
350 union members plan to strike if a deal can’t be reached. Leaders with AMR say they hope it won’t come to that.