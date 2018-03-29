Dunkirk residents told to boil water

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents in Dunkirk are urged to boil and conserve their water until further notice.

During contractor activity, officials say someone hit a supply line, causing a large leak in the system.

The incident happened between the city’s water treatment plant and a supply tower.

Although the leak has been fixed, the water tower reserves were greatly depleted and must be replenished.

Along with boiling water to drink, residents are also urged to boil water they use during tasks like brushing their teeth. People are also asked to limit their laundry and dish washing.

