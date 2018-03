BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 27th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever was chosen as America’s favorite dog.

German Shepherds came in second, and the Golden Retriever came in third.

The French Bulldog came in fourth, and the American Kennel Club says it’s because the “Frenchie” is adaptable to city life.

The breed’s cousin, the English Bulldog, rounded out the top five.