Sheriff’s Office: Deputies witness robbery, arrest suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a couple of deputies witnessed a robbery and caught the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies were walking on Main St., between county building posts, when they say they saw a man grab a victim’s arm and forcibly take something from her hand.

The suspect, identified as Demetrius Calhoun, 46, was quickly detained by the deputies.

According to them, the victim’s cell phone was found in Calhoun’s possession.

While he was being processed, the Sheriff’s Office says Calhoun admitted to having marijuana secreted in his “crotch.”

The Buffalo man was charged with robbery and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on no bail.

