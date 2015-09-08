Temporary Cooldown, but Above Average temps return soon enough, next week

As of this posting, a record 8 day stretch of 80+ degree high temps to begin September has been set. After a cold front crosses the region, temps will remain a bit above the average high of 74 on Thursday and Friday, and then drop a few degrees below average Saturday-Monday. There is still considerable uncertainty as of this Tuesday (September 8) night for any shower coverage and timing this upcoming weekend. Some models are more pessimistic for Saturday, with more sparse activity on Sunday. In any case, this coming weekend will not be similar to the just passed Labor Day holiday weekend. After temps remain below average on Monday, extended range computer guidance suggests readings recovering several degrees next Tuesday and then going more noticeably above average as next week progresses. In all, the upper air pattern suggests above average temps to dominate much (but not all) of the time well into September. There is some chance for more widespread shower activity from time to time, but overall tendencies may end up leaving us with below average precipitation during the coming 14-16 day period.
It’s still too soon to call this a “Strong El Nino” due to lack of duration. However, the ongoing conditions which have persisted for many weeks would be classified as Strong, with more models than not forecasting a Strong El Nino this autumn into early winter, and some degree of El Nino conditions persisting into at least early spring next year. A Strong El Nino is frequently associated with warmer than average temperatures in our part of the country during late autumn and winter. However, no 2 El Ninos are identical, and other variable factors can limit this effect. For example, the winter of 1965-66 featured a Strong El Nino but the stronger warming usually associated with that phenomenon did not materialize. This will be our first truly Strong El Nino since the historically strong event of 1997-98. At this point, I would estimate chances for a milder than average winter to be better than 50% in our region (and across much of the northern US), but this is far from conclusive. As for snowfall, the correlation is less clear, particularly for later in the winter when el nino will begin to drop back from its peak intensity. During the last Strong El Nino, Buffalo received about 75″ of snow for that winter, which is close to 20″ below average. Bottom line: the correlation between a Strong El Nino and our cold season weather is stronger for temperatures than it is for snowfall.
Looks like a deformation zone slowly pivoting toward Buffalo from the west.
Agreed. I have to laugh i went all in with the NWS text at 3:50 this afternoon as they said the nam and gem were basically out to lunch with there forecasts as they were suggesting heavier rains through the overnight that, in their words, just didn’t exist…sigh…there goes a second day of soccer tomorrow
Brrrr, feels like snow down here. 49degrees here with a strong NW breeze.
What a very wet weekend,A great win by the Bills today.Thank God we are going to have a dry week!
2.04″ for the weekend at KBUF as of 5pm…more to the north. Our Gasport spotter measured 3.62″ as of 3:30 today.
Persistent rain showers in N. Amherst all day so far. About 2.5″ of rainfall total since Saturday.
2.7″ of rain in fredonia.
I think this weekend proved to many that they’re not ready to embrace fall weather just yet. Fortunately, we snap right back to summer like warmth and sunshine. Other years, we’re not so lucky. The combination of a widespread, deep root soaking rain, along with renewed warmth, should help hold back some early tree color change, though I bet we’ll see an increase in foggy nights, with all the soil moisture and shorter daylight.
Dave, I would just like to point out… That weather has very little to do with the leaves changing. It has everything to do with the decreasing amount of sunlight. So regardless of warmth or rain they will be changing.
http://wonderopolis.org/wonder/why-do-leaves-change-color-in-autumn/
Thanks, Matt. I’m certainly no expert on the topic. You could be correct. Here’s an article from Princeton University that does appear to link, at least to some extent, fall foliage timing with weather.
http://www.princeton.edu/main/news/archive/S41/08/98E35/index.xml?section=topstories
Just reiterating Matt’s point. The decrease in total available daylight hours is the driving force behind seasonal foliage change. Weather influences foliage in the form of stress. When it’s too dry and hot, leaves change color and drop. If it’s too wet, certain plants will wilt and decline, possibly die. Disease of course is another stress factor, similar to weather.
3 day rainfall totals via NWS:
http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=BUF&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=1&highlight=off
No doubt fall foliage is driven, in part, by declining daylight. However, what about the Princeton University article, which states that fall foliage could “come much later” as a result of warmer Autumn temperatures with global warming? This study would suggest that lingering Autumn warmth is very much a player in how early or late fall foliage develops. I’ll repost the article:
http://www.princeton.edu/main/news/archive/S41/08/98E35/index.xml?section=topstories
I also found other academic articles which were in approximate agreement with the Princeton article from several land grant universities and others.
After a weekend forecast which worked out all too well, the other part of our late week forecast from last week will work out as well. A dry and warming airmass will build for the week. Some patchy fog will develop late tonight, mainly in valleys, and burn off quickly on Tuesday. Temperatures will begin moving above average tomorrow and get to comfortable summery levels on Wednesday through Friday. A storm system and cold front will bring in some showers & tshowers for Saturday, but drier air with seasonable temps will return for Sunday, if current timing in computer models holds for next weekend. As this time of September, “seasonable” means 70-low 70s…in other words, a far cry from conditions at the Ralph yesterday.
THIS AFTERNOON; Mostly Sunny & Much Milder, though somewhat breezy. High: 67-70. W/SW: 15-22, sometimes gusty.
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. AM valley fog. Low: 47 foggy valleys-57. SW breeze slowly diminishes.
TOMORROW: Sunny & somewhat Milder. High: 75-78. SW: 12-18.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Mainly Sunny & Warm. Just moderate humidity. High: 77 waterfront-80 metro-83 some locations farther N & NE. Increasing clouds Friday night with a chance of showers toward Saturday morning.
SATURDAY; Mostly Cloudy with scattered & occasional showers & tshowers. High: 75. Showers tapering off in the evening.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & pleasant. High: 70.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & pleasant. High: 70
Also, to add to the topic of temperature and foliage, the northern tier of the country changes sooner than the middle and southern states. I am by no means an expert on the topic, but it appears to be a combination. of both. I have also read somewhere (can’t remember where) that the cooler the nights are, the faster the change occurs.
In the last month, there is a more obvious trend in the many ENSO models that El Nino will be peaking during the autumn (Nino Region 3.4 this past week had its highest weekly anomaly thus far, at +2.3 degrees) and begin weakening a little toward the end of the year and then more significantly toward mid and late winter. The CFS v.2 also shows this trend in its ensemble, apart from the other ENSO models. No, it does not show up as a “weak” el nino by late winter, but its amplitude will be down considerably from autumn measurements. The majority of models have it as still strong into January, then slipping back to moderate late in the winter. (Moderate is +1.0 to 1.5 degrees).
The current strengthening is no longer tied to movement of the downwelling/warm phase of a Kelvin wave. The strongest positive anomalies have become stationary in the last few weeks. By the way, the positive anomalies in the NE Pacific (the Red Blob) have weakened a bit in the last few weeks.
Ensemble means still favor temps running above average the majority of days (not all days) out to 14-16 days.
I certainly have noticed that the foliage change is not the same every year. This year is “running late” compared to most. Some years colors are more brilliant than others, trees hang on longer or shed earlier… So if the foliage behavior differs from year to year, the reason for the differences from year to year HAS to be something other than daylight hours which is a constant.
Just for entertainment, here’s the Rutgers snow cover anomaly map as of yesterday. There are some tiny areas of a positive anomaly over Siberia and northern Alaska. So far, very little negative anomalies are showing up, but you can absolutely bet on that changing as time goes on. What does this mean for Siberian snow cover / winter? Not a thing. It’s just interesting (for a geek like myself) to see the first blankets of snow occur, mostly on schedule, at the high latitudes.
http://climate.rutgers.edu/snowcover/chart_daily.php?ui_year=2015&ui_day=257&ui_set=2
A fantastic streak of warm days and comfortable nights continues through the remainder of the workweek. For the weekend, the main point of concern is a slight slowing of a storm system and its cold front which will allow some showers Saturday night to linger longer. As of now, it still appears any showers will depart our region in time for Sunday morning, giving way to a beautiful day for football. But the margin for error has shrunk a little for at least the early part of Sunday, so the Meteorologists of 4Warn Weather will be tracking the timing of that system through the week. Dry conditions on Sunday should extend at least through next Tuesday. The average high now is 72, and we’ll be above average right into Saturday.
THIS AFTERNOON; Sunny & somewhat Milder. High: 73 Lake Erie shore-upper 70s inland. SW: 10-17
TONIGHT; Clear & not quite as cool tonight. AM valley fog. Low: 49 a few foggy valleys-59 lakeshore. SW: 5-10.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY; Mainly Sunny & Warm. High: 78 lakeshore-low 80s inland. Lighter SW wind. Only moderate humidity. Comfortable nights: low: low-mid 50s foggy valleys-low 60s lakeshore.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. Chance of showers later in the day. High: 77. Scattered showers develop in the evening, likely ending NW to SE before dawn. Cooler by dawn.
SUNDAY: Clouds thin from W to E early, becoming Mostly Sunny & somewhat Cooler. High: 68.
MONDAY; Mostly Sunny & Seasonably Cool. High: 68.
TUESDAY; Mostly Sunny. High: 71.
NOTE: DON’T BOTHER POSTING ANY COMMENTS TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY. WE’RE SWITCHING TO A NEW PLATFORM, AND THE BLOG WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION TOMORROW. We’re still operating normally tonight, and should be back in operation on Thursday.
Troll proofing!
Ben…this blog and my station and personal FB pages are not exactly bastions of First Amendment freedoms. An attorney friend with expertise in constitutional law, by the way, explained to me that private blogs and social media are not open to full freedom of expression and, in most cases, it’s only censorship if the government censors. We’re not troll “proof”, but we’ve done pretty well keeping nutjobs and offensive characters off this blog.
I know it’s a never-ending battle on the station FB page to kick out offensive posters and and cancel their posts. Personally, I think the Buffalo News needs to do a much better job than they’ve been doing in filtering offensive and insulting comments from readers. They’ve made some small effort, but some of the worst people keep showing up time and time again.
Don – What is causing the peculiar radar returns over Lake Erie on the WSR-88D tonight? Insects, birds, inversion? Also, I’ve noticed numerous times on radar an expanding circle over the middle of Lake Erie, often near Long Point, right around sunrise. Similar returns in other regions have been explained to be a “wildlife dispersion”. Could this be the same case here? If so, I wonder which wildlife do this.
Insects and bird migrations/movements. are the most common wildlife artifacts which can produce some of the returns in clear air mode which take on that appearance. We also have a stable parcel in place, which can also aid in anomalous propagation and broadened returns: -DP
Some esoteric research: http://www.researchgate.net/publication/254428978_P6.4_POLARIMETRIC_PROTOTYPE_OF_THE_WSR-88D_RADAR_OBSERVATIONS_OF_BIRDS_AND_INSECTS
No significant changes in the ensemble means today or tonight, which continue to support above average temps during the majority of days at least out through the end of the month.
I don’t know that it showed up on radar, but I took in the purple martin staging off Grand Island over Labor Day weekend. Incredible sight at sunset – many, many thousands of martins swirling up over the reed beds.
