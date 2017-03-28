Police: 2 officers wounded in Miami shooting

MIAMI, Fl — Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot in “an ambush-style attack” Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city’s north side. The officers were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says fellow officers used a pickup truck to transport their wounded colleagues to the hospital. Perez says they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The suspects remain at large. Perez urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.